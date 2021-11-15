Soviet Moscow of the 1950-70s by Boris Kosarev (PHOTOS)

The construction of new districts, Muscovites, big city life and other events of the mid-20th century as pictured by the TASS news agency photo chronicler, Boris Kosarev.

Photographer Boris Kosarev (1911-1989) is most famous after the legendary shots he took at the Yalta Conference in 1945. His lens captured the main political figures of this crucial World War II meeting: Churchill, Roosevelt and Stalin.

Moreover, Kosarev managed to reflect the informal Churchill moment and even caught his gaze.

However, for most of his career, Boris Kosarev took pictures of Moscow. Under the order of TASS news agency and upon his own will, year by year, the photographer created a chronicle of city life. Now, more than 600 of his brilliant vivid photos are available in digital format. Here are just a few of them.

A winter morning on the Red Square, 1950s

Manezhnaya Square after heavy rain, 1956

Malaya Lubyanka Street after heavy rain, 1950s

Pioneers marching, 1950

The Kremlin wall, 1957

Dynamo stadium after a soccer match, 1960s

Friends hanging out on Sofiyskaya Embankment, 1960s

Girl friends strolling in Neskuchny Garden, 1960

The new districts in south-west under construction, 1960s

“Double syrup please!” Buying refreshments along Leninsky (now Vorobyevy) Hills, 1960s

Kids sledding near the monument to the Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko on Kutuzovsky Prospect, 1960s

A frosty day, 1960

Talking in a telephone booth, 1960s

Moscow under construction, 1960s

Driving on the Sadovoye Koltso (Garden Ring Road), 1970s

A foreign correspondent filming in Moscow, 1970s

Climbing for a glass of water, 1970

Sheremetyevo airport, Terminal B, 1970s

Pioneers attending the Physical Culture parade on the Red Square on May 1, 1976

The ‘Moscow collection of Boris Kosarev’ exhibition is on display at the Gilyarovsky Center in Moscow until November 21, 2021.

