What Russia was like in 1912 (PHOTOS)

Photography in Russia was seeing great progress, so we are lucky to see lots of pictures of ceremonial events, lives of ordinary people and views of the country.

One of the main stars of photography in the country was Sergei Prokudin-Gorsky, an inventor of his own way of taking color pictures. He traveled all across the country and gathered a collection of landscapes and portraits of locals - and then showed them to Emperor Nicholas II. Pictured below: A man living in a hut in the Urals. 

Sergei Prokudin-Gorsky

Mullah and his students in the Caucasian city of Artvin (now Turkey). 

Sergei Prokudin-Gorsky

And the Romanov family themselves became keen on this new fashionable hobby and took many photos of each other. Nicholas II with daughters and mother, Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna, 1912

Public domain

Nicholas II playing tennis with his daughter Grand Duchess Tatyana. 

Alexander Yangelsky/MAMM/MDF

Tsar Nicholas II reviewing regiments 

Southern Urals historical museum/russiainphoto.ru

Nicholas II was a passionate hunter…

Public domain

In 1912, Russia welcomed an honored guest, Nicholas I, King of Montenegro. Pictured with his entourage in Petersburg’s Winter Palace.

Karl Bulla studio/Central State Archive of Film and Photo Documents of St. Petersburg

Bodyguards of Nicholas I of Montenegro on duty at the railway station.

Central State Archive of Film and Photo Documents of St. Petersburg

The year 1912 also marked the 100th anniversary of the victory over Napoleonic France. Russia celebrated it and below you can see the massive service on Moscow’s Red Square.

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

And, by the way, there was a short time (1909-1930) when a tram had its route right across the Red Square! Can you imagine that?

Public domain

The amount of schools for women was increasing rapidly. Pictured: A group portrait of students of the female gymnasium in St. Petersburg, named after Princess of Oldenburg, who was a member of the Romanov family and the school’s patron.

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

And here are provincial gymnasium students from Nizhny Novgorod.

Samarin photo studio/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

In 1912, a monument to Nicholas II’s father, Emperor Alexander III, was unveiled in Moscow. But, very soon after the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, it was demolished. 

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A busy wharf in Nizhny Novgorod, a big trade city on the Volga River. 

Maxim Dmitriev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Women riding a carriage in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk.

Southern Urals historical museum/russiainphoto.ru

Locals see off the Urals Cossacks to their summer military camp.

Southern Urals historical museum/russiainphoto.ru

On April 4, 1912, a solar eclipse occured. And, of course, citizens of St. Petersburg lined up to watch the natural phenomenon.

Karl Bulla/Central State Archive of Film and Photo Documents of St. Petersburg

A busy day at the Birzhevyie Vedomosti (‘Stock Exchange News’) newspaper office. Such a vivid photo could have been taken yesterday!

Central State Archive of Film and Photo Documents of St. Petersburg

The newspaper distribution with the help of these hand cars.

Central State Archive of Film and Photo Documents of St. Petersburg

Girls in hats.

Fyodor Orlov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

An urban scene.

Southern Urals historical museum/russiainphoto.ru

Before the Revolution, the Russian Empire several times arranged a massive population census. Pictured below is the census commission and staff.

Geyfer/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

An Arkhangelsk family portrait. Pay attention to the Emperor Nicholas II portrait on the wall. 

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Each year, the Russian royal house initiated the White Chamomile Day to crowdfund money for curing tuberculosis. Sometimes, it turned into a flash mob. 

Maxim Dmitriev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

And the tsar’s kids took part, too.

Central State Archive of Film and Photo Documents of St. Petersburg

A gift store in Moscow.

Peter Vedenisov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

In 1912, Georgy Sedov started his first ever Russian Arctic exploring expedition. Below, he’s pictured aboard his ‘Saint Phocas the Martyr’ ship.

Nikolai Pinegin/Russian geographical society

Automobiles were gaining popularity and, of course, members of the Romanov family were some of the first to use them. Pictured is cousin of Nicholas II, Grand Duke Dmitri Pavlovich… who later will join in the murder of Grigory Rasputin.

Karl Bulla/Central State Archive of Film and Photo Documents of St. Petersburg

The traffic was so intensive that, of course, road accidents happened. Pictured below are rescue works pulling a car out of the Moika River, St. Petersburg.

Karl Bulla/Central State Archive of Film and Photo Documents of St. Petersburg

And this is one of the first photographic advertisements in the Russian Empire. A picture of this gorgeous three-year-old stallion was taken for a horse factory.

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Almost an Instagram story: caring for a newborn child.

Ilya Raustein/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

These strong guys were participants of an international wrestling competition in St. Petersburg’s circus. 

Karl Bulla/Central State Archive of Film and Photo Documents of St. Petersburg

Photographer Viktor Bulla interviewing heavyweight champion Nikolai Vakhturov, one of the strongest wrestlers in the world.

Central State Archive of Film and Photo Documents of St. Petersburg

Bicycle assembling for the Pobeda trade house.

Central State Archive of Film and Photo Documents of St. Petersburg

Soldiers sleeping on a night train.

Karl Bulla/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Famous singer of this time, Feodor Chaliapin pictured boating with family

Music Museum

Prima ballerina of Petersburg’s Mariinsky Theater and one of the most recognizable Russian ballet dancer, Anna Pavlova.

Public domain

