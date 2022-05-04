What Russia was like in 1982 (PHOTOS)

The early 1980s was the period known as the Era of Stagnation, or as Leonid Brezhnev called it - real socialism. However, the Soviet leader who had ruled for almost two decades, finally passed away that year, putting the country on the path to the period of change known as Perestroika.

The Soviet leader, General Secretary of the Communist Party, Leonid Brezhnev, was already very sick. At the age of 76, he was in poor health and often spoke incoherently.

Leonid Brezhnev resting at his dacha in Crimea

A photo symbolizing the period of Stagnation

Funeral of Leonid Brezhnev who passed away on November 10, 1982. The sorrowful event was marked on a massive scale.

The letters say USSR, pictured on Kalinin Prospect (now Novy Arbat Street)

One of the most popular singers, super star Edita Piekha, who had Polish parents, and she was a Polish coal miner’s daughter.

Another Soviet superstar, actor and singer Mikhail Boyarsky, pictured in Leningrad. In 1978, the Soviet movie “D'Artagnan and Three Musketeers” made him a nationwide idol.

May Day celebrations on Red Square in Moscow. The Lenin Mausoleum hosted Leonid Brezhnev and other Party leaders, as well as Soviet pioneers.

May Day demonstration in Chelyabinsk, the industrial city in the Ural mountains

Huge portrait of Vladimir Lenin on the occasion of Victory Day celebrations in Leningrad

Taking a swim in Leningrad

Pioneers welcome WWII veterans

Women workers

Cultural program: Soldiers head to the cinema in the Siberian city of Novokuznetsk. Every small town in the USSR had a cinema or theater, as dictated by state policy

Soviet citizens blush in Leningrad’s Hermitage Museum

The Soviet people were very keen on hiking, rock climbing and kayaking.

Phone booth aesthetics

Strolling around Arkhangelskoye Estate in Moscow, a former noble residence, served as a military sanatorium in the Soviet era

A wedding in the Gorky Region (Nizhny Novgorod)

Member of a geological expedition in the Komi Republic panning for gold in his free time

The children of geologists during the same expedition

Communal apartment entrance. Before each room got its own bell ring, there were instructions: one bell for a certain room, two bells for another and so on.

Five minutes before the exam

Beer station

Military parade on Red Square in Moscow celebrating the anniversary of the 1917 Revolution

Sea hunters on the Chukotka peninsula

Automobile competition

On a playground

Watching a soccer game

Sputnik Sputnik

Pioneers at the Orlyonok children’s summer camp on the Black Sea

Sputnik Sputnik

Children jump off a wooden Swedish ladder at physical education lesson

Vladimir Fedorenko/Sputnik Vladimir Fedorenko/Sputnik

A school class

Boris Babanov/Sputnik Boris Babanov/Sputnik

-26° C in Moscow

Soviet students had ski lessons in winter… and so as not to have to carry their skis they literally skied home from the school

Pelmeni, a meal that united people

Collecting glass for recycling. Yes, the Soviets were an eco-friendly nation!

Preparing handmade toys for the New Year tree

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.