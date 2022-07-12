What it was like to live in a Soviet village (PHOTOS)

Russian and Soviet villages don’t resemble anything else. Have you ever thought of visiting one and seeing how people live there? We take you back in time to take a look!

Enjoying electricity.

But having to get water from a well…

…and carry the heavy water home.

Having equine private transport.

Always having to repair something.

Spending all the summer time outside…

…and trying to get warm on the stove in winter.

Chopping firewood on your own (no matter how old you were) to warm the house.

Gathering around the samovar…

…and doing a lot of housework (and helping parents).

Having fancy interior decorations.

Having guards outside the house…

…and little naughty rascals inside.

Taking care of multiple animals.

Trusting your cow to a shepherd.

Enjoying the harvest from your own garden.

Having trouble taking a shower…

…but enjoying the banya steam house.

Having to wash clothes in a river.

Gathering with neighbors.

Taking a rest on a soft hayloft…

…but working hard in the field.

Having fun with a guitar.

Waiting for news from the capital…

…and enjoying guests from the capital.

Getting married.

Giving birth…

…and being buried.

And, in general, living your best life!

