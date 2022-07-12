What it was like to live in a Soviet village (PHOTOS)

Boris Kavashkin, Yevgeny Nederya/TASS
Russian and Soviet villages don’t resemble anything else. Have you ever thought of visiting one and seeing how people live there? We take you back in time to take a look!

Enjoying electricity.

Arkady Shaykhet/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

But having to get water from a well…

Boris Kosarev/M.Kosareva archive/russiainphoto.ru

…and carry the heavy water home.

Vladimir Sokolayev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Having equine private transport.

S.Zhatkov/Southern Urals historical museum/russiainphoto.ru

Always having to repair something.

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Spending all the summer time outside…

Viktor Yershov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

…and trying to get warm on the stove in winter.

Boris Ignatovich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Chopping firewood on your own (no matter how old you were) to warm the house.

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Gathering around the samovar

S.Burasovsky/russiainphoto.ru

…and doing a lot of housework (and helping parents).

Kunstkamera/russiainphoto.ru

Having fancy interior decorations.

Rustam Mukhametzyanov/russiainphoto.ru

Having guards outside the house…

Viktor Yershov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

…and little naughty rascals inside.

Boris Kosarev/M.Kosareva archive/russiainphoto.ru

Taking care of multiple animals.

russiainphoto.ru

Trusting your cow to a shepherd. 

Leonid Shokin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Enjoying the harvest from your own garden.

Denis Tyulenev archive/russiainphoto.ru

Having trouble taking a shower…

Sergei Chilikov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

…but enjoying the banya steam house.

Viktor Akhlomov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Having to wash clothes in a river.

Denis Tyulenev archive/russiainphoto.ru

Gathering with neighbors.

Denis Tyulenev archive/russiainphoto.ru

Taking a rest on a soft hayloft…

Sergei Chilikov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

…but working hard in the field.

Denis Tyulenev archive/russiainphoto.ru

Having fun with a guitar.

Viktor Yershov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Waiting for news from the capital…

Viktor Akhlomov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

…and enjoying guests from the capital.

Anatoly Boldin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Getting married.

Alexander Kruzhkov/P.Sukharev archive/russiainphoto.ru

Giving birth…

Mark Markov-Grinberg/russiainphoto.ru

…and being buried.

Yevgeny Zyabkin/russiainphoto.ru

And, in general, living your best life!

Rustam Mukhametzyanov/russiainphoto.ru

