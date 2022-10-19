St. Petersburg in 18th-century graphics (PICS)

Mikhail Makhayev. The Grand Palace in Oranienbaum. The second half of 1750s.

Founded in 1703 by Peter the Great, St. Petersburg has always been one of the most important cities in Russia and, for some time, its political capital and currently bears the unofficial title of its ‘cultural capital’. Thanks to the works of Russian draftsman and engraver Mikhail Makhayev (1718-1770), we have a chance to see how it looked centuries ago.

The Catherine Palace in Tsarskoye Selo Metropolitan Museum of Art Metropolitan Museum of Art

The hunting pavilion in Tsarskoye Selo Metropolitan Museum of Art Metropolitan Museum of Art

Engraving. The plan of St. Petersburg in 1753 Public domain Public domain

Makhayev’s graphic works not only give the viewers an opportunity to see the architecture of the city, but also present a perspective “postcard” look - which was very innovative for his time and created a “presence” effect.

The view of the Nevsky prospekt from the Admiralty Triumphal Gates to the east. The State Russian Museum The State Russian Museum

The view of the Exchange and Gostiny Dvor up the Malaya Neva The State Russian Museum The State Russian Museum

The drawings by Makhayev are not only remarkable on their own accord for their accuracy and picturesqueness, but also because they were used by other artists for large-scale engravings.

The view of state collegiums and the Exchange The State Russian Museum The State Russian Museum

The view of the Winter Palace and canal The State Russian Museum The State Russian Museum

Today, his works are exhibited in the State Russian Museum, the Hermitage, the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts and can even be found in the New York Met’s collection.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications on our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.