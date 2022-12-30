20 most ICONIC Soviet PHOTOS

Alexander Steshanov/МАММ/MDF
On December 30, 1922, the Soviet Union was founded. The country that no longer existed left a huge cultural heritage and here are some most recognizable photos and realities of this now bygone era.

1. Alexander Rodchenko. Lilya Brik. Portrait for ‘Books’ Advertising Poster, 1924

Alexander Rodchenko/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

2. Arkady Shaikhet. Peasants doing morning exercises in a sanatorium based on the former royal palace in Livadia, Crimea, 1925

Arkday Shaykhet/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

3. Alexander Rodchenko. Construction of the White Sea-Baltic Canal, 1933

Alexander Rodchenko/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

4. Yakov Khalip. “Thank you Comrade Stalin for our happy childhood!”, 1930s

Yakov Khalip/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

5. Alexander Rodchenko. Girls with Scarves, 1935

Alexander Rodchenko/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

6. Vsevolod Tarasevich. A girl stacks blank shells at a Leningrad factory, 1942

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

7. Ivan Shagin. Sniper Lyudmila Pavlichenko, 1942

Ivan Shagin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

8. Yevgeny Khaldei. The Victory Banner over the Reichstag. Berlin, 1945

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

9. Max Alpert. Reels at a weaving mill, 1951 

Max Alpert/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

10. Vsevolod Tarasevich. Welder at the Kakhovska construction site, 1950s

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

11. Mikhail Trakhman. Festival of Youth and Students on the streets of Moscow, 1957

Mikhail Trakhman/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

12. Dmitry Baltermants. Nikita Khrushchev’s “corny” arguments, 1961

Dmitry Baltermants/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

13. Yakov Khalip. The Kremlin Palace of Congresses, 1961

Yakov Khalip/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

14. Vsevolod Tarasevich. Yury Gagain the day after his epic flight, 1961

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

15. Vladimir Lagrange. Graduates of Moscow schools on the Red Square, 1962

Vladimir Lagrange/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

16. Alexander Ptitsyn. Siberian Oil, 1962

Alexander Ptitsyn/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

17. Vladimir Musaelyan. Leonid Brezhnev’s visit to East Germany, 1971

Vladimir Musaelyan/MAMM/MDF/TASS/russiainphoto.ru

18. Alexander Steshanov. In the dressing room of the Voronezh Opera and Ballet Theater, 1984

Alexander Steshanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

19. Artem Romashov. “Perestroika, Glasnost, Democratization”, 1988

Artem Romashov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

20. Alexander Steshanov. A waiting line for the first McDonald’s in the Soviet Union, 1990

Alexander Steshanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

