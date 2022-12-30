20 most ICONIC Soviet PHOTOS

On December 30, 1922, the Soviet Union was founded. The country that no longer existed left a huge cultural heritage and here are some most recognizable photos and realities of this now bygone era.

1. Alexander Rodchenko. Lilya Brik. Portrait for ‘Books’ Advertising Poster, 1924

2. Arkady Shaikhet. Peasants doing morning exercises in a sanatorium based on the former royal palace in Livadia, Crimea, 1925

3. Alexander Rodchenko. Construction of the White Sea-Baltic Canal, 1933

4. Yakov Khalip. “Thank you Comrade Stalin for our happy childhood!”, 1930s

5. Alexander Rodchenko. Girls with Scarves, 1935

6. Vsevolod Tarasevich. A girl stacks blank shells at a Leningrad factory, 1942

7. Ivan Shagin. Sniper Lyudmila Pavlichenko, 1942

8. Yevgeny Khaldei. The Victory Banner over the Reichstag. Berlin, 1945

9. Max Alpert. Reels at a weaving mill, 1951

10. Vsevolod Tarasevich. Welder at the Kakhovska construction site, 1950s

11. Mikhail Trakhman. Festival of Youth and Students on the streets of Moscow, 1957

12. Dmitry Baltermants. Nikita Khrushchev’s “corny” arguments, 1961

13. Yakov Khalip. The Kremlin Palace of Congresses, 1961

14. Vsevolod Tarasevich. Yury Gagain the day after his epic flight, 1961

15. Vladimir Lagrange. Graduates of Moscow schools on the Red Square, 1962

16. Alexander Ptitsyn. Siberian Oil, 1962

17. Vladimir Musaelyan. Leonid Brezhnev’s visit to East Germany, 1971

18. Alexander Steshanov. In the dressing room of the Voronezh Opera and Ballet Theater, 1984

19. Artem Romashov. “Perestroika, Glasnost, Democratization”, 1988

20. Alexander Steshanov. A waiting line for the first McDonald’s in the Soviet Union, 1990

