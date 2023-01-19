Kaliningrad, Russia’s westernmost region: 100 years ago and today (PHOTOS)

Kaliningrad is Russia’s unique corner of old Europe. The author of ‘The Critique of Pure Reason’, philosopher Immanuel Kant, is buried there. The city, once known as Konigsberg, used to be a part of Prussia, before passing to the Soviet Union after World War II. Today, it is an exclave, separated from mainland Russia by other countries. However, a century on, it continues to embody the spirit of two distinct cultures - German and Soviet. Authentic traces of the former can still be seen around town, especially the architecture. Elsewhere, the city exudes a distinctly Soviet vibe. The photographs below document its changing face over the past century.
