Kaliningrad, Russia’s westernmost region: 100 years ago and today (PHOTOS)

Kaliningrad is Russia’s unique corner of old Europe. The author of ‘The Critique of Pure Reason’, philosopher Immanuel Kant, is buried there. The city, once known as Konigsberg, used to be a part of Prussia, before passing to the Soviet Union after World War II. Today, it is an exclave, separated from mainland Russia by other countries. However, a century on, it continues to embody the spirit of two distinct cultures - German and Soviet. Authentic traces of the former can still be seen around town, especially the architecture. Elsewhere, the city exudes a distinctly Soviet vibe. The photographs below document its changing face over the past century.

Konigsberg Castle - House of Soviets

View of the Konigsberg Cathedral

Rybnaya Derevnya - a former trade district

Konigsberg Stock Exchange

View of the Wooden Bridge

Lower Lake

Leninsky Prospekt - the city’s main street

Kreuz-Apotheke

Rossgarten Gate (Horse Garden)

Kneiphöfische Langgasse

Konigsberg Zoo

Grain elevators

Brandenburg Gate

