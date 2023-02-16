What Russia was like in 1943 (PHOTOS)

Let’s take a look at the revealing photos depicting how the Soviet Union looked 80 years ago, in the midst of World War II.

In January 1943, the Red Army broke the Siege of Leningrad, which had lasted from 1941, when the big city ended up without any supplies.

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Czech hedgehogs strewn around Leningrad during the siege.

Sergei Shimansky/MAM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A soldier taking in the view of the beautiful Neva River in Leningrad.

Sergei Shimansky/MAM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

February 1943 marked the successful end of the most important pages of the war - the Battle of Stalingrad.

Georgy Zelma/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

In the summer of 1943, the Battle of Kursk took place, the biggest tank battle in history. It was one of the important turning points in World War II.

Ivan Shagin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Defenders of the Moscow sky on top of a residential building.

Naum Granovsky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Soldiers listening to their commander. 

Arkady Shaykhet/Private collection

A sanitation worker posing in Crimea.

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

But, even in the darkest times, people found a moment to have joy. A girl nursing a baby bear in the Moscow Zoo is pictured below.

Sergei Vasin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Female aviation division dancing during a break.

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Tankmen celebrating Labor Day near Kursk.

Aaron Zamsky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

And there was always time for love and friendship.

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Even a soccer game was imaginable, like in this makeshift field near the Polar city of Murmansk.

Sergei Shimansky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

War correspondents and a photographer saluting on the front line.

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Happiness of a family reunited. 

Arkady Shaykhet/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A concert in a ruined city.

Yakov Khalip/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Soldiers of the equestrian unit taking a break.

Boris Ignatovich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

No less important than soldiers fighting on the front line were rear workers. Two kitchen hands washing and drying dishes in a hospital are pictured below.

Sergei Vasin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A woman preparing tank shells at a Chelyabinsk Defense Plant.

Ivan Shagin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

School girls sewing uniforms.

Sergei Vasin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A unit of soldiers fixing a damaged bridge.

A.Parkhomenko/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Director Grigory Alexandrov and actors Khosrov Melikov and Lyubov Orlova taking a break between scenes on the set of the movie ‘A Family’.

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A young steelworker at the Magnitogorsk Stalin Iron and Steel Works working for the needs of the front line.

Ivan Shagin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A partisan peasant being honored with a medal for courage. 

Georgy Zelma/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A woman returning home from captivity with her kids.

Yakov Khalip/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Pioneers marching in Moscow near the Worker and Kolkhoz Woman statue.

Sergei Vasin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A farmer’s boy tending to pigs.

Sergei Vasin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Schoolgirls making agitation stands in a school.

Sergei Vasin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Kids playing peacefully outside.

Arkady Shaykhet/Private collection/russiainphoto.ru

