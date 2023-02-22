What Russia was like in 1953 (PHOTOS)

Semyon Fridlyand/MAMM/MDF
Let’s take a look at the revealing photos depicting how the Soviet Union looked 70 years ago, in the year cult of personality Joseph Stalin died.

Late in the evening on March 5, 1953, Joseph Stalin, who was frequently called ‘the leader of the nations’ in the USSR, passed away. 

Dmitry Baltermants/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Early in the morning on March 6, the news was broadcast to the country. Pictured below are factory workers listening to the radio that day.

Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/MAMM/MDF/TASS/russiainphoto.ru

The mass farewell to Stalin began in the House of the Unions on March 6, where a coffin with his body was on display. And it lasted for three days and three nights.

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

The Russian Orthodox Church’s Metropolitan Nicholas in a honor guard next to Joseph Stalin’s coffin. 

Sergei Korshunov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

On March 9, Moscow held Stalin’s funeral, infamous for the massive stampede crush in central Moscow, where more than a hundred people died - and that’s only the “official” number. 

Vasily Yegorov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

On September 1, one of the Seven Sisters skyscrapers, the last relic of Stalin’s era, was opened - the building of Moscow State University.

Valentin Khukhlayev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Works on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also being completed this year.

Georgy Petrusov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

The new Arbatskaya metro station also opened in Moscow that year.

Arkady Shaykhet/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Arbatskaya metro station outside.

Ivan Shagin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Installation of a mosaic inside Kievskaya metro station in Moscow, which would eventually be opened in 1954.

Valentin Khukhlayev/Valentin Khukhlayev archive/russiainphoto.ru

Alexander Solzhenitsyn was just released from the Gulag, but was immediately sent to exile in the Kazakh SSR. He is pictured below in a camp jacket.

Family archive/russiainphoto.ru

New models of vatnik, a warm cotton wool-padded jacket.

Valentin Khukhlayev/Valentin Khukhlayev archive/russiainphoto.ru

Children listening to the radio.

L.Fayans/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

“Everyone, to the elections!”

Valentin Khukhlayev/Valentin Khukhlayev archive/russiainphoto.ru

“Hmmm, what’s the problem here?”

Dmitry Baltermants/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Reading hall of the Lenin Library.

Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/MAMM/MDF/TASS/russiainphoto.ru

Everyone’s busy studying - even Dad!

Sergei Vasin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

An artistic gymnast making a spectacular leap.

Robert Diament/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A family taking a picture in front of the ‘Bronze Horseman’ monument to Peter the Great in Leningrad (today St. Petersburg).

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A futuristic grain dryer in a kolkhoz collective farm in the Russian North.

Cherepovets Museum Union/russiainphoto.ru

Komsomol members celebrating the upcoming departure to develop virgin lands in the Altai Territory - a truly rare opportunity!

Yakov Ryumkin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Children in kindergarten washing their hands before lunch.

L.Fayans/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Summer. Friends. Youth.

Sergei Sukharev/Pavel Sukharev’s archive/russiainphoto.ru

A beekeeper showing off his bees.

Sergei Sukharev/Pavel Sukharev’s archive/russiainphoto.ru

Schoolgirls busy with broadcasting school radio.

Semyon Fridlyand/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A head of a technical club teaching his student.

Mikhail Savin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Ivan Kartashev, Stalin Prize laureate and locksmith at a machine-building plant.

Semyon Fridlyand/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Labor Day parade in Moscow.

Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A soldier paying respects to a fallen brother in arms.

Levchenko-Lutovinovy family archive/russiainphoto.ru/russiainphoto.ru

Kaliningrad (former Königsberg) had recently become a part of the USSR. Below, tourists are visiting Immanuel Kant’s grave. 

Yevgeny Akhmatov archive/russiainphoto.ru/russiainphoto.ru

From the times of World War II and up to 1954, there were separate schools for girls and boys.

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

In the assembly shop of the Moskvich-400 car.

Valentin Khukhlayev/Valentin Khukhlayev archive/russiainphoto.ru

Reconstruction of GUM department store in Moscow.

GUM press service/russiainphoto.ru

Soviet Union photography Joseph Stalin Russia through the years
