What Russia was like in 1973 (PHOTOS)

History
Russia Beyond

Vladimir Musaelyan/MAMM/MDF/TASS
Let’s take a look at some revealing photos depicting how the Soviet Union looked 50 years ago under the rule of Leonid Brezhnev.

Leonid Brezhnev meets Richard Nixon.

Vladimir Musaelyan/MAMM/MDF/TASS/russiainphoto.ru

A Labor Day demonstration banner with the text: “The USSR - a flag bearer of peace!”

Viktor Akhlomov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Another Labor Day demonstration with people carrying a giant portrait of Vladimir Lenin.

S. Tarashenko/russiainphoto.ru

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida after landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport.

Yevgeny Khaldei/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Moscow traffic on the 56th anniversary of the 1917 Revolution.

Valentin Khukhlayev/Lumiere gallery/russiainphoto.ru

The rise of Soviet gymnastics. Pictured below are the stars: (left to right) Olga Korbut, Lyubov Burda, Elvira Saadi and Lyubov Bogdanova.

Alexander Abaza/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Regular citizens enjoying themselves in a beer bar.

Viktor Yershov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

‘Meteor’, a Soviet river speed boat with hydrofoil, cruising along a river.

Valentin Khukhlayev/Lumiere gallery/russiainphoto.ru

A farmer’s wife tending to a cow.

Viktor Yershov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Two women riding a ski lift on Cheget Mountain.

Sharypovy-Afanastyevy archive/russiainphoto.ru

A stylish boy catching his winter vibes in Kaluga.

Igor Gnevashev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A perfect illustration for the Soviet song ‘Music plays on the boat’.

Igor Gnevashev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Retired people dancing in a Moscow park.

Dmitry Vozdvizhensky, Nina Sviridova/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Triplets and their grandparents going for a walk.

Dmitry Vozdvizhensky, Nina Sviridova/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Moscow teenage girls gossiping.

Dmitry Vozdvizhensky, Nina Sviridova/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

People strolling along the banks of the Neva River, Leningrad.

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A family scene: A father feeding his kids at home. 

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A student studying in a library in Vyborg, Leningrad Region.

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

What a dangerous trick! A female gymnast doing a move, with others watching in shock.

Dmitry Vozdvizhensky, Nina Sviridova/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Girls just wanna have fun. Farmer wives hitching a ride on the back of a tractor.

Viktor Akhlomov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

White Nights, the most romantic time in Leningrad. A couple strolling along its streets.

Viktor Akhlomov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Orthodox priests attending an Easter religious procession at the St. Sergius Trinity Lavra, Moscow Region.

Vladimir Sergienko/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A builder riding a Soviet ‘Muravey’ (‘Ant’) trike on a construction site.

Viktor Yershov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A school girl busy with lessons.

Yury Voronov/Cherepovets Museum Union/russiainphoto.ru

Spring is here! A father strolling with his daughter.

Yury Sadovnikov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Students of the Moscow Institute of Railway Engineers on the construction work of the Baikal–Amur Mainline pose for a group photo.

Georgy Rozov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Poet Vladimir Mayakovsky’s muse, Lilya Brik, signing autographs on his 80th birthday.

Lara Simonova archive/russiainphoto.ru

Poet Bella Akhmadullina performing at a fully packed Luzhniki stadium.

Viktor Akhlomov/Izvestia newspaper/russiainphoto.ru

Fishermen beginning spring fishing in the Urals.

Yevgeny Tkachenko/The Southern Urals historical museum/russiainphoto.ru

A farmer family debating amongst each other in a Chuvash village. 

Viktor Yershov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Stylish Soviet students attending class.

Viktor Yershov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

There was always time for romance (and there was a never ending romance for exploring everything new!).

Viktor Yershov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

  • Subscribe to our Telegram channel
  • Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter
  • Enable push notifications on our website
  • Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

ussr Russian history Soviet Union photography Russia through the years
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies