Did Bruce Lee really fight a Russian in 1971?

In ‘Fist of Fury’ (1971), Bruce Lee’s character Chen Zhen unleashes his anger on the Japanese to avenge the murder of his teacher. Before he gets to fight the chief villain, Chen has to defeat a Russian martial artist, who comes to Shanghai and mingles with the Japanese.

Lee’s student Robert Baker portrayed the Russian karate expert named Petrov. Being one of the senior students, Baker was recruited by Lee to star in the movie, because Lee needed someone who understood his unique fighting style.

Ironically, Baker has never played a role in any of Lee’s other movies, because, in Lee’s words, Baker’s skills were far better than his acting.

