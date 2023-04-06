What Russia was like in 1983 (PHOTOS)

American school student and peace activist Samantha Smith during her stay at the Artek International Children’s Center, 1983

Valery Zufarov and Alexander Obukhovsky/TASS
Let’s take a look at some revealing photos depicting how the Soviet Union looked 40 years ago.

A car driving past a Yury Andropov portrait on a Moscow street.

Vladimir Sergienko/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

After Leonid Brezhnev, it was Yury Andropov who was tasked with kissing foreign leaders (and particularly East German leader, Erich Honecker, in the photo).

Yury Abramochkin/russiainphoto.ru

American school girl Samantha Smith visiting a pioneer camp in Crimea. Read more about her Soviet-related story here.

Yury Abramochkin/Sputnik

Famous poets Andrei Voznesensky (L) and Andrei Dementiev chatting in the ‘Yunost’ (‘Youth’) magazine’s office. 

Yury Sadovnikov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

The first sounds of freedom: Soviet people dancing to live jazz music.

Alexander Zabrin/russiainphoto.ru

This is how an ordinary Soviet male WC looked like!

Alexander Zabrin/russiainphoto.ru

In 1983, Vladimir Lenin was still an idol. Below, a sculptor is making final touches to a bust of the leader of the 1917 Revolution. 

Alexander Zabrin/russiainphoto.ru

A group of enthusiasts skiing, one of the most popular national sports. 

Cherepovets Museum Union/russiainphoto.ru

Plant workers celebrating the production of the 100 millionth ton of pig iron at the Cherepovets Mechanical Plant with a group photo.

Cherepovets museum union

Teenagers hanging out in the GUM department store in Moscow.

Igor Stomakin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Legendary ballerina Galina Ulanova pictured near the portrait of the legendary ballerina Anna Pavlova.

Alexander Rubashkin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

National pop star Alla Pugacheva in rehearsal. In 1983, her famous song ‘Million Roses’ was released (You can listen to it here!).

Alexander Rubashkin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Workers practicing their aim in a shooting gallery during a lunch break.

Vladimir Sokolayev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

WELCOME! Ladies taking a rest in a park pavilion in Siberia.

Vladimir Sokolayev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Young pioneers petting man’s best friend.

Vladimir Sokolayev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

People participating in Labor Day demonstrations in the city of Novokuznetsk (The banner in the front reads ‘Liquor-Vodka Distillery’).

Vladimir Sokolayev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A woman carrying a banner saying ‘Happiness’ rushes to a Labor Day demonstration.

Vladimir Sokolayev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Russian billiards was one of the most popular types of men’s entertainment.

Vladimir Vorobiev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Ladies having a swimming lesson at a local swimming pool in Siberia.

Vladimir Sokolayev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Tourists strolling on Moscow’s Red Square.

Yury Rybchinsky/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Thousands celebrating Maslenitsa at an open fair.

Vladimir Sokolayev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Female employees partaking in a short exercise at their workplace.

Vladimir Sokolayev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Happy Soviet childhood: Kids enjoying an ice cream in a park.

Vladimir Vorobiev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Pioneers keen on ship modeling waiting for their turn.

Valery Shchekoldin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Spring Moscow vibes: residents relaxing in a park.

Vadim Kachan/russiainphoto.ru/russiainphoto.ru

A ballerina preparing herself backstage at the Bolshoi Theater.

Vladimir Vyatkin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Young soviet skateboarders fooling around.

Pavel Sukharev/russiainphoto.ru

A student from friendly Africa doing some P.E. exercises with Russian students.

Georgy Rozov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A sneak peek into a private Russian banya.

Viktor Akhlomov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

