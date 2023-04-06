What Russia was like in 1983 (PHOTOS)

American school student and peace activist Samantha Smith during her stay at the Artek International Children’s Center, 1983

Let’s take a look at some revealing photos depicting how the Soviet Union looked 40 years ago.

A car driving past a Yury Andropov portrait on a Moscow street.

After Leonid Brezhnev, it was Yury Andropov who was tasked with kissing foreign leaders (and particularly East German leader, Erich Honecker, in the photo).

American school girl Samantha Smith visiting a pioneer camp in Crimea. Read more about her Soviet-related story here.

Yury Abramochkin/Sputnik Yury Abramochkin/Sputnik

Famous poets Andrei Voznesensky (L) and Andrei Dementiev chatting in the ‘Yunost’ (‘Youth’) magazine’s office.

The first sounds of freedom: Soviet people dancing to live jazz music.

This is how an ordinary Soviet male WC looked like!

In 1983, Vladimir Lenin was still an idol. Below, a sculptor is making final touches to a bust of the leader of the 1917 Revolution.

A group of enthusiasts skiing, one of the most popular national sports.

Plant workers celebrating the production of the 100 millionth ton of pig iron at the Cherepovets Mechanical Plant with a group photo.

Teenagers hanging out in the GUM department store in Moscow.

Legendary ballerina Galina Ulanova pictured near the portrait of the legendary ballerina Anna Pavlova.

National pop star Alla Pugacheva in rehearsal. In 1983, her famous song ‘Million Roses’ was released (You can listen to it here!).

Workers practicing their aim in a shooting gallery during a lunch break.

WELCOME! Ladies taking a rest in a park pavilion in Siberia.

Young pioneers petting man’s best friend.

People participating in Labor Day demonstrations in the city of Novokuznetsk (The banner in the front reads ‘Liquor-Vodka Distillery’).

A woman carrying a banner saying ‘Happiness’ rushes to a Labor Day demonstration.

Russian billiards was one of the most popular types of men’s entertainment.

Ladies having a swimming lesson at a local swimming pool in Siberia.

Tourists strolling on Moscow’s Red Square.

Thousands celebrating Maslenitsa at an open fair.

Female employees partaking in a short exercise at their workplace.

Happy Soviet childhood: Kids enjoying an ice cream in a park.

Pioneers keen on ship modeling waiting for their turn.

Spring Moscow vibes: residents relaxing in a park.

A ballerina preparing herself backstage at the Bolshoi Theater.

Young soviet skateboarders fooling around.

A student from friendly Africa doing some P.E. exercises with Russian students.

A sneak peek into a private Russian banya.

