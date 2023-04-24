How the USSR and India became ‘brothers’

Once upon a time, every Soviet person knew this phrase in Hindi: “Hindi Rusi bhai-bhai.” It meant: “Indians and Russians are brothers”. Where did this friendship come from?

It all started during the struggle of the Indian people against the colonial invaders. The leaders of the Indian liberation movement were inspired by the success of the 1917 October Revolution and the Soviet leaders pledged to support India in every way in its quest for freedom and independence.

In 1927, Jawaharlal Nehru, the future prime minister of free India, visited the USSR. He was delighted with a society of universal equality. He wished the same fate for the deeply caste-stricken society of India.

On August 15, 1947, India became an independent state. In the period of its formation, India received comprehensive support from the USSR: the latest technical developments, funding, highly qualified specialists and military equipment.

