What does the phrase “Cobblestone is the weapon of the proletariat” really mean in Russia?

This popular expression originated in the USSR, but Russians use it to this day.

By saying this, they usually sneer at someone’s excessive straightforwardness in achieving a goal, hinting that you can choose smarter and more elegant methods.

The phrase became popular thanks to a sculpture of Ivan Shadr. In honor of the decade of the October Revolution, he created a composition, in which he tried to capture the collective image of the first proletarian freedom fighters, and called it “Bulyzhnik - oruzhiye proletariata” (“Cobblestone - the weapon of the proletariat”). The sculpture was widely known in the USSR and its name became a joke.

Now, the original is on display in the Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, while copies can be found in the park of the December Uprising and in the Museum of Modern History of Russia.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.