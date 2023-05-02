Russia’s Alexander II had a brief romance with young Queen Victoria!

In 1839, Alexander was still a Grand Duke and not yet emperor. He had just turned 21 and was engaged in the most important pursuit characteristic for a young aristocrat in that era: he was traveling Europe looking for a bride.

He also visited London, where he was introduced to 20-year-old Victoria. At this time she had been queen of Great Britain for only two years.

Queen Victoria of England, 1844-1845, Franz Xaver Winterhalter Royal Collection Royal Collection

Alexander’s adjutant, Colonel Semyon Yurievich, wrote, “The next day after the ball the heir only spoke about the queen… and I’m certain that she, as well, found his company pleasant.” A couple of days later he also noted in his diary, “The tsesarevich confessed to me that he’s in love with the queen and that he’s convinced she shares his feelings...”

Soon the mutual sympathy of the two young people was obvious to everyone. Quite alarmed, Victoria’s entourage made sure that for the rest of the duration of Alexander’s visit she moved to Windsor Castle, far away from the Russian Grand Duke.

This made the further development of their relationship impossible. Both ruling families could not accept the implied terms of such a possible marriage. Victoria had to find a spouse that could become a king consort, which would not be agreeable to the Romanovs. Meanwhile, the Russian throne awaited Alexander, so he needed a bride who would be ready to accept Orthodox Christianity and move to St. Petersburg. The British court would never accept that.

Nevertheless, before Alexander’s departure Victoria managed to see him. This is what she wrote in her diary about the meeting:

“He was pale and his voice trembled when he told me in French: ‘I’m lost for words to express all I feel’, - and he also added how much he appreciated such a warm welcome. <...> Then he pressed himself against my cheek and kissed me so warmly and with such a heartfelt feeling, and then we again very warmly shook each other’s hands. I really felt like I’m waving goodbye to a close relative, not a foreigner, and I was very upset, parting ways with this precious, nice young man, with whom I really was a bit in love and to whom I, undoubtedly, got strongly attached.”

Portrait of Grand Prince Alexander, 1840, Franz Krüger Hermitage Museum Hermitage Museum

Historian Evgeny Olkhovsky in his book Secrets and schemes in Russian history quotes the memoirs of Semyon Yurievich. According to him, the heir to the Russian throne departed from London with upset feelings.

“When Tsarevich Alexander was left alone with me, he fell into my embrace and we both cried. He told me he’d never forget Victoria. Saying goodbye, he kissed the queen. ‘This was the happiest and the saddest moment of my life,’ he told me.”

In memory of their acquaintance, Victoria had an album with Alexander’s portraits, as well as a shepherd dog named Kazbek, presented to her by him. The queen adored and treasured both.

Their next meeting happened after 35 years, in May 1874. Tsar Alexander II came to London to accompany Alfred, Duke of Edinburgh, the son of the British Queen, who had married Alexander’s daughter Maria, while on a journey to his homeland.

