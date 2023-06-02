The VERY FIRST monument to Vladimir Lenin is found in the most unlikely place

Located in a small town in Moscow Region, the first of the myriad of monuments to the leader of the Bolsheviks was created by a self-taught sculptor who had never actually seen Lenin in person.

This is officially the first monument to Vladimir Lenin, located in the obscure town of Noginsk, Moscow Region. Despite not being a tourist attraction, this monument holds a unique history.

The first monument to Vladimir Lenin in Noginsk. Pavli kkk2406 (CC BY-SA) Pavli kkk2406 (CC BY-SA)

Initially, it was designed as a birthday present for the leader of the Russian Revolution by the city’s workers. Sadly, Lenin passed away before he could receive the gift. Instead, the workers decided to transform it into a monument to honor the deceased leader of the Bolsheviks. On January 22, 1924, just a day after Lenin’s death, they erected it in the city square.

Lenin passed away before he could receive the gift. Instead, the workers decided to transform it into a monument to honor the deceased leader of the Bolsheviks. Public domain Public domain

The first monument paved the way for tens of thousands of monuments to Vladimir Lenin that were erected worldwide in the subsequent years. Interestingly, Fyodor Kuznetsov, the creator of the first sculpture, was not a professional sculptor, but a self-taught artist who worked as a painter-decorator at a local factory.

According to local legend, Kuznetsov never had the opportunity to see Lenin in person. Instead, he relied on verbal descriptions provided by a few locals who had briefly glimpsed the leader of the Russian Revolution. Considering this, the remarkable quality of the first monument is truly striking.

