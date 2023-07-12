War & peace through the eyes of Soviet photographer Georgy Zelma (PHOTO)

Georgy Zelma/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru
Both sides of this photographer’s work are equally beautiful: scenes of simple Soviet life and shots straight from the battlefield.

Born in Tashkent, Georgy Zelma made many work trips to Central Asia as a photographer and became famous throughout the USSR for his photographic evidence of life not only in his native Uzbek SSR, but also in other republics. 

He advocated women’s rights, supported the emancipation of women in the East and actively reported on women’s rallies in Asia. 

During World War II, Zelma was at the front and took pictures for the ‘Izvestia’ newspaper. Many of his shots have become classics of war photography. 

After the war, he continued to collaborate with a variety of Soviet magazines and traveled all over the Union, shooting a wide range of life, from agriculture to fishing and manufacturing.

International Women’s Day, March 8. Tashkent, 1924

Georgy Zelma/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

In the marriage registry office. Tashkent, 1925

Georgy Zelma/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Get rid of the burka! 1925

Georgy Zelma/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

“At the call of the Komsomol – to the mine!” Female workers at the Gorlovka mine, 1930

Georgy Zelma/RIA Novosti collection/russiainphoto.ru

Reading an announcement. Uzbek SSR, 1930s

Georgy Zelma/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Holiday demonstration on the Red Square, 1931

Georgy Zelma/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Stalin speaking at the V8th III All-Union Congress of Soviets, 1936 (photo in collaboration with Mikhail Prechner)

Georgy Zelma, Mikhail Prekhner/Russian State archive

First propeller glider on the Moscow-Volga canal, 1937

Georgy Zelma/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Komsomol girl Ganna Pashkova, 1930s

Georgy Zelma/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Writer Konstantin Simonov on the Northern Front, 1941

Georgy Zelma/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

“Stand to the death!” 1942

Georgy Zelma/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

“Let the soldiers sleep for a while”, 1942

Georgy Zelma/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Spring POWs, 1942

Georgy Zelma/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Street battles in Stalingrad, Fall 1942

Georgy Zelma/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Brothers in arms. Stalingrad, December 1942

Georgy Zelma/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

German prisoners of war in Stalingrad, 1942

Georgy Zelma/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Victory flag over Stalingrad, 1943

Georgy Zelma/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

An Award to the patriot, 1943

Georgy Zelma/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Striking worker Pasha Angelina with members of her brigade in the fields before harvesting, 1945

Georgy Zelma/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Spring in the Karakum desert, 1950s

Georgy Zelma/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Komsomol lake. Tashkent, Uzbek SSR, 1954

Georgy Zelma/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Fisherman. Estonian SSR, 1970s

Georgy Zelma/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Factory conveyor belt. Estonian SSR, 1970s

Georgy Zelma/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Schoolchildren-pioneers. Kyrgyz SSR, 1970s

Georgy Zelma/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

