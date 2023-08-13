Whatever happened to those infamous Russian kiosks of the 1990s? (PHOTOS)

It seems that, just a short time ago, you could buy everything from chewing gum to carpets at kiosks.

Selling sweets in Moscow in 1990s. Oleg Lastochkin/Sputnik Oleg Lastochkin/Sputnik

In late 1992, Russian President Boris Yeltsin signed the law ‘On Free Trade’ - and millions of residents took to the streets. And this trade freedom allowed many to survive during the severe economic crisis after the collapse of the USSR.

A kiosk with bread in Moscow, 1990s. Oleg Lastochkin/Sputnik Oleg Lastochkin/Sputnik

They traded by word of mouth, spontaneously organizing markets literally everywhere. But, a distinctive feature of that time were numerous tents with all sorts of stuff.

Aleksandr Schemlyaev/Global Look Press Aleksandr Schemlyaev/Global Look Press

At first, Soviet stalls like ‘Soyuzpechat’ [‘Soviet print’] were remodeled as commercial kiosks, but most of the structures were still homemade. Whoever wanted to, built them the way they wanted to.

Alexei Druzhinin/TASS Alexei Druzhinin/TASS

There was much more choice there than in ordinary stores. In addition to groceries and household goods, owners of alcohol kiosks made the most profits, which often also worked 24/7. This lasted for more than a decade.

A trade market in Luzhniki, Moscow. Yuri Abramochkin/Sputnik Yuri Abramochkin/Sputnik

In 2013, Russia first banned the sale of alcoholic beverages at night and in such kiosks and then began to demolish all illegally built kiosks. The most serious action was taken in Moscow. In February 2016, about 100 kiosks were demolished in just one night - the media dubbed it the “night of long buckets” (as excavators with buckets were breaking them down).

Zamir Usmanov/Global Look Press Zamir Usmanov/Global Look Press

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.