Archive video of the Cuban leader Fidel Castro tour to the Soviet Union

Trying to ski, visiting the Bolshoi Theater and meeting ballerina Maya Plisetskaya, as well as driving a tractor and dining out with Siberian fishermen. Seems Fidel Castro had a riot during his visit to the USSR in 1963!

(с) Ruptly/RGAKFD

