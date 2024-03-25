How Tsar Nicholas II was ridiculed (CARTOONS)

The emperor was criticized for his brutality in suppressing the First Russian Revolution of 1905-1907. And, at the same time, for the weakness he showed by allowing the "black monk" Rasputin to almost rule the country.

“The eagle-turned-eagle or foreign and domestic policy.” Caricature from the period of the First Russian Revolution, 1905.

French cartoon published after ‘Bloody Sunday’, the violent dispersal of the procession of St. Petersburg workers protesting at the Winter Palace in St. Petersburg on January 22, 1905.

"Mass murder in Russia. Your Majesty, as you see, there is peace in Russia." German caricature from the period of the First Russian Revolution, 1905 г.

"One mind is good, but three is better." Caricature of Nicholas II, Empress Alexandra Feodorovna and Grigory Rasputin, 1917.

"Convergence with the People." 1910s.

"The Russian Reigning House." 1910s.

"The Apotheosis of Tsarism. Two last Russian autocrats: Grisha Rasputin and Kolya Raspitin (surname pun - who drinks alcohol) diligently engaged in state affairs". 1910s.

"Grishka promiscuous, watch out! And wait for the wrath of the people!" 1910s.

"Tsar Nicholas II dances to the tune of Rasputin." 1910s.

"Citizen, take the crown, as well: Russia no longer needs it." The ‘Budilnik’ (‘alarm clock’) Magazine, 1917.

Tsar-Gun, Tsar-Bell, Tsar Nicholas II: "Does Not Shoot, Does Not Ring, Does Not Reign." 1917.

"Let's see how they do without the eagle!" 1917.

