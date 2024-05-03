How Lenin was once robbed

The scandalous incident occurred in Moscow on January 6, 1919 - Vladimir Lenin was already at the head of the young Soviet state.

The attack on the leader’s car was committed by a gang of a well-known robber named Yakov Koshelkov. The criminals had no idea whose car it was - they just needed transport that night.

The gang rushed in front of the car shouting: "Stop! We'll shoot!" In the thickening dusk, Lenin confused it with a patrol.

Lenin's Rolls-Royce. Public Domain Public Domain

When the car stopped, the criminals dragged out the Soviet leader, along with his guard. A stunned Vladimir uttered: "What are you doing? I am Lenin. Here are my documents."

Because of the engine noise, the ringleader misheard his last name: "To hell with you, that you are Levin! And I am Koshelkov, the master of the city at night." With these words he took the documents, money and the Soviet leader's personal Browning pistol.

The criminals drove away a few hundred meters and began to examine their spoils. It was only then that they realized who they could take hostage and what a huge ransom they could get for him. They immediately rushed back, but there was no one there.

Yakov Koshelkov. Public Domain Public Domain

The city was in turmoil: Lenin's personal security was strengthened and all city police and special service forces were mobilized. In the end, 200 people were detained, but the attackers were not among them.

Nevertheless, by the Summer of 1919, one by one, all members of Koshelkov's gang were captured, convicted and shot. The ringleader himself was killed during his arrest on July 26.

Lenin's Browning was found on him, but whether it was returned to the Soviet leader remains unknown.

