In a coffin & with champagne: How a Simbirsk nobleman shocked the city

If Alexander Karpov didn't exist, it would be worth inventing him. The eccentric resident of Simbirsk (now - Ulyanovsk) has etched himself into the history of the city as the author of funny and scandalous escapades. It is said that he even became the prototype of the main character in Alexei Tolstoy's novel ‘The Lame Master’ - a man who gets carried awayand obsessed with many passions.

One day, he paid twice as much as usual to cab drivers standing outside the local theater. The weather was rainy and they were already anticipating good earnings - the audience would not want to walk after the play. But Karpov bought them out and sent them to the outskirts of Simbirsk. And the dressed-up townspeople had to get home through rain-drenched streets.

Public domain Public domain

Today, Karpov would be called a trickster or prankster - as soon as he had an idea, he rushed to realize it, no matter how much it cost. And the people around him had to deal with it. One day, after a theatrical performance, he and his friends were relaxing in a restaurant next door. Suddenly, he called the funeral home in the city and ordered the most expensive hearse with a coffin.

As soon as the car arrived at the restaurant, Karpov climbed into the coffin, taking a bottle of champagne instead of a candle. His friends climbed into the carriage and the “funeral procession” set off on a journey through the city. Impressionable ladies fainted at the sight of the “dead man” rising from the coffin to sip sparkling wine from the bottle, while old women shuddered and crossed themselves - the only thing missing to complete the prank was thunder in the sky.

Several hours passed before Karpov became bored with his own joke. The procession returned to the restaurant, where the feast continued. When the police arrived there, the chief troublemaker was no longer able to talk, much less to give evidence. The provincial police officer could only sigh heavily: the troublemaker was his son-in-law!

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications on our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.