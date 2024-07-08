How did a Russian become a British Special Forces legend?

British Special Forces became a real nightmare for the German-Italian forces in North Africa during World War II. More than once, in their fast-moving Willys, they would suddenly burst into the enemy rear and destroy everything they could reach.

One of these units was 'Demolition Squadron No. 1', better known as 'Popski's Private Army'. Its founder and permanent commander was Vladimir Penyakov, the Belgian-born son of Russian immigrants.

During World War I, he served in the French army and then moved to Egypt and entered British service. In 1942, he obtained permission to organize a special group to carry out raids behind enemy lines.

Since the Russian surname 'Penyakov' was unusual to the English ear, the commander began to be called 'Popski' - the name of one of the characters of a popular comic strip at that time.

The unit consisted of up to 80 men and was noticeably inferior in numbers to its counterparts - the 'Long Range Desert Group' or SAS units. Meanwhile, Penyakov's fighters were able to distinguish themselves brightly.

In North Africa, 'Popski's Private Army' destroyed more than 100 vehicles, more than 30 aircraft at airfields, several warehouses and also managed to capture 600 enemy soldiers and officers.

In 1943, after the defeat of Erwin Rommel's African Corps, Penyakov's men moved to Italy. There, they were mainly engaged in reconnaissance missions.

Although Penyakov was severely wounded and lost an arm during one skirmish, he survived the war and died of brain cancer in 1951.

