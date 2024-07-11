Cats of the Russian Empire (PHOTOS)

As soon as the camera appeared, people in Russia began to photograph their pets. Here’s the proof!

1.A girl with a cat, Shadrinsk, Kurgan Region, 1885 - 1890.

Archive photo Archive photo

Taking photographs in the late 19th century was fashionable and expensive. Usually, you can see family portraits on the photos of those years. As a rule, in the center of the pictures are the main members of the family on chairs, with children and other family members standing next to them. But, in this photo, there is just a reclining cat with a girl, probably from a noble or landowner family.

This photo was taken in Nikolai Pribylev’s photo studio in the provincial town of Shadrinsk.

2. Portrait of a girl with a cat, Mogilev Province, 1890s.

Archive photo Archive photo

3. A photographer's niece with a cat, Murom, 1890s.

Archive photo Archive photo

In addition to professional photographers, there were also amateurs who photographed literally everything. One of the most famous such people in Murom was Ivan Myazdrikov (1854-1931), who, after the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, became a meteorologist.

4. Portrait of children, 1900s.

Archive photo Archive photo

5. Grand Duchess Maria Nikolaevna with a kitten, 1910s.

Archive photo Archive photo

In the family of Tsar Nicholas II, the last Emperor of Russia, was also very fond of animals. In the last years of his reign, he and his family had five cats and three dogs.

6. Tsesarevich Alexei with his cat Kotka and cocker spaniel Joy, 1915.

Archive photo Archive photo

Alexei Nikolaevich's favorite cat was a Siamese cat named Kotka, with whom he almost never parted. The cat was given to the tsesarevich by Major-General Vladimir Voyeikov, the commandant of the palace and a great admirer of this breed. However, the King of Siam himself gave Siamese cats to Nicholas II at the end of the 19th century.

7. Ballerina Anna Pavlova with a cat, 1911.

Archive photo Archive photo

8. Vera Smirnova with pets in her arms, Tashkent, 1906-1910.

Archive photo Archive photo

9. Tatiana Polenova, the youngest daughter of geologist Boris Polenov, with a kitten. Kostroma Province, Pavlovskoye Estate, 1903.

Archive photo Archive photo

10. A woman with a kitten, 1900s.

Archive photo Archive photo

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.