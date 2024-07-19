How did the Summer Olympic Games open in Moscow in 1980? (PHOTOS)

Moscow. Official opening of the 22nd Summer Olympics Games at the Grand Sports Arena of the Vladimir Lenin Central Stadium.

In 1980, Soviet Moscow became the host of the XXII Olympic Games. The opening ceremony took place on July 19 in the Luzhniki Stadium.

Robert Maximov/TASS Robert Maximov/TASS

During the 16 days of the Olympics, 36 new world records and several dozen more European and Olympic records were set.

TASS TASS

At the same time, more than 60 countries boycotted the Soviet Olympics, but they were represented by individual athletes and teams under the Olympic flag. The most number of “neutral” athletes came from Italy.

A.Knyazev/Sputnik A.Knyazev/Sputnik

In total, athletes from 80 countries came to Moscow, including 24 African states, that had boycotted the previous Olympic Games in Montreal.

A.Knyazev/Sputnik A.Knyazev/Sputnik

The opening ceremony was held at the Luzhniki Stadium and amazed the guests with its scale. At the very beginning, girls and boys in antique clothes, accompanied by chariots, came out in front of the audience.

A.Knyazev/Sputnik A.Knyazev/Sputnik

They were followed by the competition participants and the procession was closed by the delegation of the Soviet Union.

Sergey Subbotin/Sputnik Sergey Subbotin/Sputnik

Vladimir Akimov/Sputnik Vladimir Akimov/Sputnik

The torch with the Olympic flame was carried through the stadium by track and field athlete and three-time Olympic champion Viktor Saneyev, who handed it over to another Olympic champion, basketball player Sergei Belov.

Valery Shustov/Sputnik Valery Shustov/Sputnik

Belov lit the Olympic flame. And Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev declared the Games open.

Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik

The most spectacular was the performance of the gymnasts.

A.Knyazev/Sputnik A.Knyazev/Sputnik

More than 16,000 people took part in the production.

Vladimir Akimov/Sputnik Vladimir Akimov/Sputnik

Sergey Subbotin/Sputnik Sergey Subbotin/Sputnik

Mishka the Bear became the mascot of the Summer Olympic Games in Moscow.

Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik

Valery Shustov/Sputnik Valery Shustov/Sputnik

At the same time, another 4,500 athletes with colorful flags sat in one of the stands and “created” huge mosaic images. During the opening ceremony, they managed to show 174 images in such a way!

