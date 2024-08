Anti-alcohol campaigns were perceived by many Soviet citizens as absurd government initiatives directed against the "common people".

1. "No!"

2. "Don't destroy yourself!"

3. "We will overcome!"

4. "Dad, don't drink"

5. "Stop! Last warning!"

6. "Alcoholism"

7. "Mom doesn't love me"

8. "Cheated on"

9. "Crushing blow"

10. "Strike alcohol down!"

11.

12. "Spare the future child!"

