Who were ‘starets’, the elders of the Russian Orthodox Church?

In Russia, monks who achieved spiritual clairvoyance during their lifetime and could see through human souls and help them, were called ‘elders’.

Do you remember Father Zosima, a character in Fyodor Dostoevsky's novel ‘The Brothers Karamazov’? The youngest Karamazov, Alyosha, was an apprentice to this monk, who was honored as a saint during his lifetime.

Ambrosius of Optina Public domain Public domain

It is believed that the prototype of Zosima was Ambrosius (or Ambrose) of Optina, one of the most famous Russian elders, or how they are usually transliterated from Russian – ‘starets’. In the 19th century, he became a monk in the Optina Pustyn Monastery. Those who met Ambrosius used to say that he literally radiated holiness. Suffering people flocked to him from all over Russia and everyone went to him for advice or healing. Leo Tolstoy was among those who often sought a meeting with him and they talked many times.

Mikhail Nesterov. Three schema-monks Armenian National Gallery Armenian National Gallery

Not just monks, but also skimonks (who led a particularly ascetic way of life) became elders. It was believed that the gift of spiritual clairvoyance was revealed to them. The elders saw through people coming to them and could help them with their troubles and illnesses.

Skimonks outside St. Petersburg, 1892 Karl Bulla/MAMM/MDF

The phenomenon of eldership began in the Optina Pustyn Monastery with 14 Optina elders, later canonized as saints by the Russian Orthodox Church.

Optina Pustyn Monastery on a 19th century engraving Public domain Public domain

“Possessing the gift of clairvoyance, they enlightened, exhorted and comforted everyone, cured soul and body illnesses, warned against dangers, showed the right path in life and revealed the will of God,” Ivan Kontsevich wrote in his book ‘Optina Pustyn and Its Time’.

