Our faithful four-legged friends are always close by: they help geologists in the Far North, assist border guards across the country, play with kids at the dacha and can even pose for young artists. Check out some cool photos of dogs and their owners during the Soviet era.

1. “After an unsuccessful hunt”, Altai Krai, 1953 - 1960. A settlement of geologists. The son of a worker, Yurka

2. Leningrad Art School. In the modeling and sculpture class. 1954

3. Circus at the stadium. Trainer with dogs, 1957-1962

4. A girl with a dog, Penza Region, 1985

5. On the border, 1961

6. Actor Yuri Nikulin on the set of the movie ‘Come To Me, Mukhtar!’, 1964

7. A dog in a tent, 1965. From the series ‘The Edge of the Earth. Nenets’

8. A reindeer herder with a dog by a campfire, 1965. From the series ‘Land's Edge. Nenets’

9. In a birch grove, 1965-1975

10. A boy with a dog, 1976. From the series ‘Kamchatka, Sea of Japan’

11. Geologists near a helicopter, Kamchatka, 1979

12. Training, 1988

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.