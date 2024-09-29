Dogs of the Soviet Union (PHOTOS)

1. “After an unsuccessful hunt”, Altai Krai, 1953 - 1960. A settlement of geologists. The son of a worker, Yurka
2. Leningrad Art School. In the modeling and sculpture class. 1954
3. Circus at the stadium. Trainer with dogs, 1957-1962
4. A girl with a dog, Penza Region, 1985
5. On the border, 1961
6. Actor Yuri Nikulin on the set of the movie ‘Come To Me, Mukhtar!’, 1964
7. A dog in a tent, 1965. From the series ‘The Edge of the Earth. Nenets’
8. A reindeer herder with a dog by a campfire, 1965. From the series ‘Land's Edge. Nenets’
9. In a birch grove, 1965-1975
10. A boy with a dog, 1976. From the series ‘Kamchatka, Sea of Japan’
11. Geologists near a helicopter, Kamchatka, 1979
12. Training, 1988
