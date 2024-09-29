Don't miss out!
Dogs of the Soviet Union (PHOTOS)

History
Russia Beyond

Rustam Mukhametzyanov/russiainphoto.ru
Our faithful four-legged friends are always close by: they help geologists in the Far North, assist border guards across the country, play with kids at the dacha and can even pose for young artists. Check out some cool photos of dogs and their owners during the Soviet era.

1. “After an unsuccessful hunt”, Altai Krai, 1953 - 1960. A settlement of geologists. The son of a worker, Yurka

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

2. Leningrad Art School. In the modeling and sculpture class. 1954 

Semyon Fridlyand/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

3. Circus at the stadium. Trainer with dogs, 1957-1962

Semyon Mishin-Morgenstern/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

4. A girl with a dog, Penza Region, 1985

Rustam Mukhametzyanov/russiainphoto.ru

5. On the border, 1961

Dmitry Kozlov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

6. Actor Yuri Nikulin on the set of the movie ‘Come To Me, Mukhtar!’, 1964

Semyon Mishin-Morgenstern/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

7. A dog in a tent, 1965. From the series ‘The Edge of the Earth. Nenets’

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

8. A reindeer herder with a dog by a campfire, 1965. From the series ‘Land's Edge. Nenets’

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

9. In a birch grove, 1965-1975

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

10. A boy with a dog, 1976. From the series ‘Kamchatka, Sea of Japan’

Spartak Lovkov/russiainphoto.ru

11. Geologists near a helicopter, Kamchatka, 1979

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

12. Training, 1988

Igor Gnevashev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

