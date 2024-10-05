Nostalgic PHOTOS of Soviet teachers

A school teacher in Yaroslavl.Lev Polikashin/Sputnik
1. A singing class at the Central School of Music in Moscow, 1964
2. 1st High School, Voronezh, 1963. Students taking an exam in the class of honored teacher of the RSFSR, Margarita Alekseevna Zatsepina.
3. “First time in the first grade”, 1957.
4. A student solving an equation during a geometry lesson at school No. 113, Moscow, 1949.
5. A singing lesson in the fifth grade at school No. 204 in Moscow, 1959.
6. At a class in the laboratory of spectral analysis, Magnitogorsk, Chelyabinsk Region, 1954.
7. Students attending a Russian language lesson in an adult school, 1930s, Miass, Chelyabinsk Region.
8. “Tanya and Newton's binomial”. Secondary school No. 453, Volgogradsky district, Moscow, 1976.
9. A geography class in a women's school, Leningrad, 1954.
10. Young students in class, 1980s.
