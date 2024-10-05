Don't miss out!
Nostalgic PHOTOS of Soviet teachers

History
Russia Beyond
A school teacher in Yaroslavl.

Lev Polikashin/Sputnik
In the USSR, all children were required to go to school and learn. The profession of a teacher was very important, because this person not only taught reading and mathematics, but was also helping to bring up new members of Soviet society.

1. A singing class at the Central School of Music in Moscow, 1964

Isaac Tunkel/MAMM/MDF

2. 1st High School, Voronezh, 1963. Students taking an exam in the class of honored teacher of the RSFSR, Margarita Alekseevna Zatsepina.

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF

3. “First time in the first grade”, 1957.

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF

4. A student solving an equation during a geometry lesson at school No. 113, Moscow, 1949.

Sergey Vasin/MAMM/MDF

5. A singing lesson in the fifth grade at school No. 204 in Moscow, 1959.

I.Tsesarsky/MAMM/MDF

6. At a class in the laboratory of spectral analysis, Magnitogorsk, Chelyabinsk Region, 1954.

State Historical Museum of the South Urals

7. Students attending a Russian language lesson in an adult school, 1930s, Miass, Chelyabinsk Region.

State Historical Museum of the South Urals

8. “Tanya and Newton's binomial”. Secondary school No. 453, Volgogradsky district, Moscow, 1976.

Pavel Sukharev's Archive

9. A geography class in a women's school, Leningrad, 1954.

Yevgeny Khaldey/MAMM/MDF

10. Young students in class, 1980s.

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF

