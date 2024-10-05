Nostalgic PHOTOS of Soviet teachers

In the USSR, all children were required to go to school and learn. The profession of a teacher was very important, because this person not only taught reading and mathematics, but was also helping to bring up new members of Soviet society.

1. A singing class at the Central School of Music in Moscow, 1964

2. 1st High School, Voronezh, 1963. Students taking an exam in the class of honored teacher of the RSFSR, Margarita Alekseevna Zatsepina.

3. “First time in the first grade”, 1957.

4. A student solving an equation during a geometry lesson at school No. 113, Moscow, 1949.

5. A singing lesson in the fifth grade at school No. 204 in Moscow, 1959.

6. At a class in the laboratory of spectral analysis, Magnitogorsk, Chelyabinsk Region, 1954.

7. Students attending a Russian language lesson in an adult school, 1930s, Miass, Chelyabinsk Region.

8. “Tanya and Newton's binomial”. Secondary school No. 453, Volgogradsky district, Moscow, 1976.

9. A geography class in a women's school, Leningrad, 1954.

10. Young students in class, 1980s.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.