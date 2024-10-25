This Soviet mascara cost 40 kopecks.meshok.net
All other prices were printed directly in factories and these goods could not be sold at different prices in stores.
Soviet hair dryer with the price of 34 rubles.meshok.net
On some goods (for example, sugar, condensed milk, juices), as many as three prices were printed – for each ‘price zone’ (goods in the Far North were more expensive than in Leningrad, due to their inaccessibility).
Soviet face powder.meshok.net
The fact is, the USSR was a planned economy, not a market economy, and prices were set by the state, not the seller. They were calculated for years in advance and essential goods were very affordable. Sometimes, they were even sold below the cost of production.
A cup made in Soviet times.meshok.net
And the costs of these goods were compensated by higher prices for other goods – cars, expensive household appliances, luxury goods.
So, even today, you can easily recognize Soviet goods by the price stamped on them.
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
