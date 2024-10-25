Why were prices in the USSR stamped directly on goods?

It was easy to find out the price of a product in Soviet times: it was stamped directly on it. Almost all goods were marked, except, for example, products that were sold by weight.

All other prices were printed directly in factories and these goods could not be sold at different prices in stores.

Soviet hair dryer with the price of 34 rubles. meshok.net meshok.net

On some goods (for example, sugar, condensed milk, juices), as many as three prices were printed – for each ‘price zone’ (goods in the Far North were more expensive than in Leningrad, due to their inaccessibility).

Soviet face powder. meshok.net meshok.net

The fact is, the USSR was a planned economy, not a market economy, and prices were set by the state, not the seller. They were calculated for years in advance and essential goods were very affordable. Sometimes, they were even sold below the cost of production.

A cup made in Soviet times. meshok.net meshok.net

And the costs of these goods were compensated by higher prices for other goods – cars, expensive household appliances, luxury goods.

So, even today, you can easily recognize Soviet goods by the price stamped on them.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.