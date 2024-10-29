Why were Soviets expelled from the ‘Komsomol’ youth movement?

The world's largest youth organization was established on October 29, 1918. Young people aged 14 to 28 joined it.

In fact, it was a “pass” for further entry into the only political party in the USSR – the Communist Party, which provided both benefits and career advancement. But, expulsion from the ‘Komsomol’ could cost a career.

Most often, people were expelled for “immoral behavior”: all sorts of crimes and hooliganism, drunkenness with a trip to the sobering-up center, evasion of alimony or the birth of illegitimate children.

All because ‘Komsomol’ members were required to demonstrate high moral qualities, to be worthy people in everything.

In addition, during the years of repression, children of “enemies of the people”, convicted under political articles, could be expelled from the ‘Komsomol’.

Those who did not pay contributions to the organization – about 1% of their salary – were also expelled.

