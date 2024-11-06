Don't miss out!
Join Russia Beyond on Telegram for more exclusive content
JOIN

Moscow during World War II vs now (PHOTOS)

History
Boris Egorov

Oleg Knorring, Yekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik
The battle for the Soviet capital became one of the key ones during the war. Check out what Moscow looked like during that horrible period and what the city looks like these days.

Gorky Street (Tverskaya Street)

Alexander Ustinov/Sputnik

Vladimir Astapkovich/Sputnik

Bolshoi Theater

Naum Granovsky/Sputnik

Ramil Sitdikov/Sputnik

Krasnokholmskaya Embankment along the Moscow River

Sputnik

Legion Media

Avtomobilist Stadium

Ivan Shagin/Sputnik

V. Khomenko/Sputnik

Okhotny Ryad Square (Okhotny Ryad Street)

Anatoly Garanin/Sputnik

Vladimir Astapkovich/Sputnik

Theater of the Red Army (Theater of the Russian Army)

Oleg Knorring/Sputnik

Yekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik

Tchaikovsky Concert Hall

Anatoly Garanin/Sputnik

Vladimir Astapkovich/Sputnik

Tver overpass

Anatoly Garanin/Sputnik

Sergey Kiselev/Moskva Agency

Manezhnaya Square

Anatoly Garanin/Sputnik

Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik

Tverskoy Boulevard, monument to Pushkin

Sergey Strunnikov/МАММ/МДФ

Ilya Pitalev/Sputnik

Belorusskaya Station

Mikhail Trakhman/Sputnik

Kirill Kallinnikov/Sputnik

Red Square

Boris Kudoyarov/Sputnik

Alexander Vilf/Sputnik

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

wwii
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies