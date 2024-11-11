Why did the best Russian fighter pilot of World War I commit suicide?

Alexander Kazakov survived the Great War safely, but the Civil War that broke out after it in Russia literally broke him.

Alexander Kazakov was a truly unique pilot. Firstly, he won 32 aerial victories, both individually and in a group, and became the most successful Russian ace of the war.

Secondly, Kazakov was the second in the history of world aviation after Pyotr Nesterov to perform an aerial ramming. And, unlike Nesterov, he survived.

“Something blew, pushed, whistled and a piece of my Morane’s wing hit my elbow. The Albatross first tilted to one side, then folded its wings and fell like a stone,” the ace recalled that feat.

By the end of the war, Kazakov had risen to the rank of lieutenant colonel and commander of a corps aviation detachment. For his bravery in battle, he was awarded seven different orders.

In the Civil War, the pilot chose the side of the Bolsheviks’ opponents — the Whites. He fought in the Russian North in the Slavic-British Legion, where he commanded an air squadron.

Initially, the White Guard pilots had an overwhelming advantage over the Reds – both in terms of numbers and professionalism. However, gradually, the situation in the sky, as well as on the ground, changed dramatically.

At the end of July 1919, the evacuation of British interventionists began from Murmansk and Arkhangelsk. They offered Kazakov to go with them and continue serving in the Royal Air Force.

The pilot was very upset by what was happening and had been in a state of deep depression for a long time. He refused to go to England.

On August 1, Kazakov saw off a steamship in his plane, on which several of his pilot friends were leaving. After making a farewell circle over the ship, he headed for the airfield, but when approaching at full speed, he directed the aircraft into one of the hangars.

