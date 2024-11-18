St. Petersburg during World War II vs now (PHOTOS)

Leningrad, as the city was then called, survived one of the most terrible sieges in world history – more than a million residents and Soviet soldiers died because of it. See what it looked like during that terrible time and what it looks like today.

Peter and Paul Fortress

Boris Kudoyarov/Sputnik Boris Kudoyarov/Sputnik

Alexey Danichev/Sputnik Alexey Danichev/Sputnik

‘The Bronze Horseman’ monument to Peter I

Izrail Ozetsky/Sputnik Izrail Ozetsky/Sputnik

Alex 'Florstein' Fedorov (CC BY-SA 4.0) Alex 'Florstein' Fedorov (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Nevsky Prospect

Boris Kudoyarov/Sputnik Boris Kudoyarov/Sputnik

Bin im Garten (CC BY-SA 3.0) Bin im Garten (CC BY-SA 3.0)

St. Isaac's Cathedral

Boris Kudoyarov/Sputnik Boris Kudoyarov/Sputnik

Legion Media Legion Media

The Admiralty

Anatoly Garanin/Sputnik Anatoly Garanin/Sputnik

Jennifer Boyer (CC BY 2.0) Jennifer Boyer (CC BY 2.0)

Narva Triumphal Arch

David Trachtenberg/Sputnik David Trachtenberg/Sputnik

denamazanik/Getty Images denamazanik/Getty Images

House of Soviets

Vsevolod Tarasevich/Sputnik Vsevolod Tarasevich/Sputnik

ShirmanovAleksey/Getty Images ShirmanovAleksey/Getty Images

Alexandrinsky Theater

Anatoly Garanin/Sputnik Anatoly Garanin/Sputnik

Vladislav Zolotov/Getty Images Vladislav Zolotov/Getty Images

Palace Bridge and Winter Palace

Boris Kudoyarov/Sputnik Boris Kudoyarov/Sputnik

Alexey Danichev/Sputnik Alexey Danichev/Sputnik

Arch of the General Staff Building

Boris Kudoyarov/Sputnik Boris Kudoyarov/Sputnik

Vladislav Zolotov/Getty Images Vladislav Zolotov/Getty Images

Stock Exchange

Boris Kudoyarov/Sputnik Boris Kudoyarov/Sputnik

Alexander Galperin/Sputnik Alexander Galperin/Sputnik

Admiralty Embankment

Alexander Galperin/Sputnik Alexander Galperin/Sputnik

