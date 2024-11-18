St. Petersburg during World War II vs now (PHOTOS)

David Trachtenberg/Sputnik; denamazanik/Getty Images
Leningrad, as the city was then called, survived one of the most terrible sieges in world history – more than a million residents and Soviet soldiers died because of it. See what it looked like during that terrible time and what it looks like today.
Peter and Paul Fortress
‘The Bronze Horseman’ monument to Peter I
Alex 'Florstein' Fedorov (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Nevsky Prospect
Bin im Garten (CC BY-SA 3.0)
St. Isaac's Cathedral
The Admiralty
Jennifer Boyer (CC BY 2.0)
Narva Triumphal Arch
David Trachtenberg/Sputnik
House of Soviets
Vsevolod Tarasevich/Sputnik
ShirmanovAleksey/Getty Images
Alexandrinsky Theater
Vladislav Zolotov/Getty Images
Palace Bridge and Winter Palace
Arch of the General Staff Building
Vladislav Zolotov/Getty Images
Stock Exchange
Alexander Galperin/Sputnik
Admiralty Embankment
Alexander Galperin/Sputnik
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.