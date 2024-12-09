How the Soviet home front lived & worked during World War II (PHOTOS)

Two girls assemble submachine guns during the siege of Leningrad, 1943.

People in the rear worked tirelessly to ensure that the Red Army did not need anything. At the same time, they used every free minute to enjoy their usual life: go to the theater or a concert, visit the zoo or listen to the opera.

A group of Komsomol members donating money for the construction of an armored train, Moscow, 1941

Production of mines at one of the Moscow factories, 1941

Collection of warm clothes for the front, 1941

Concert of pianist Vladimir Safronitsky in the concert hall of the Pushkin Theater, besieged Leningrad, 1941

Pioneers harvesting firewood, 1942

Clearing railroad tracks, 1942

Celebrating the New Year in the children's hospital of besieged Leningrad, January 1, 1942

Female workers of the ‘Red Chum’ factory cleaning arctic fox skins, Anadyr, 1942

Beginning of production of mortar mines for 82-mm battalion mortars for the front at the Leningrad ATI plant branch in the city of Asbest, Sverdlovsk Region, 1942

Workers assembling anti-aircraft guns for the front at one of the Ural plants, 1942

Conveyor assembly of T-34 tanks at the Ural Tank Plant No. 183 (now Uralvagonzavod) in Nizhny Tagil, 1942

Premiere of Vladimir Yurovsky's ‘Sarlet Sails’ ballet based on the story of the same name by Alexander Grin in the city of Kuibyshev (Samara), 1942

A miner before descending into the ‘Podomoskovnaya’ mine, restored after the liberation of the Tula region, 1943

Harvesting potatoes in the fields of the M.I. Kalinina, Tambov Region, 1943

Schoolgirls sewing quilted jackets for the front, 1943

Workers of a Ural plant preparing to hand over tanks to the active army, 1943

Artists of Leningrad’s ‘S. M. Kirov’ Opera and Ballet Theater reading the editorial of the ‘Leningradskaya Pravda’ newspaper before the start of the opera ‘Ivan Susanin’, 1944

Children at the enclosure with a brown bear in the Moscow Zoo, 1944

Filming of the Soviet historical film ‘Ivan the Terrible’ by director Sergei Eisenstein, Alma-Ata, 1944

Construction of the Arbatsko-Pokrovskaya line of the Moscow Metro, 1944

