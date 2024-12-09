How the Soviet home front lived & worked during World War II (PHOTOS)

Two girls assemble submachine guns during the siege of Leningrad, 1943.Julius Jääskeläinen (CC BY 2.0)
A group of Komsomol members donating money for the construction of an armored train, Moscow, 1941
Production of mines at one of the Moscow factories, 1941
Collection of warm clothes for the front, 1941
Concert of pianist Vladimir Safronitsky in the concert hall of the Pushkin Theater, besieged Leningrad, 1941
Pioneers harvesting firewood, 1942
Clearing railroad tracks, 1942
Celebrating the New Year in the children's hospital of besieged Leningrad, January 1, 1942
Female workers of the ‘Red Chum’ factory cleaning arctic fox skins, Anadyr, 1942
Beginning of production of mortar mines for 82-mm battalion mortars for the front at the Leningrad ATI plant branch in the city of Asbest, Sverdlovsk Region, 1942
Workers assembling anti-aircraft guns for the front at one of the Ural plants, 1942
Conveyor assembly of T-34 tanks at the Ural Tank Plant No. 183 (now Uralvagonzavod) in Nizhny Tagil, 1942
Premiere of Vladimir Yurovsky's ‘Sarlet Sails’ ballet based on the story of the same name by Alexander Grin in the city of Kuibyshev (Samara), 1942
A miner before descending into the ‘Podomoskovnaya’ mine, restored after the liberation of the Tula region, 1943
Harvesting potatoes in the fields of the M.I. Kalinina, Tambov Region, 1943
Schoolgirls sewing quilted jackets for the front, 1943
Workers of a Ural plant preparing to hand over tanks to the active army, 1943
Artists of Leningrad’s ‘S. M. Kirov’ Opera and Ballet Theater reading the editorial of the ‘Leningradskaya Pravda’ newspaper before the start of the opera ‘Ivan Susanin’, 1944
Children at the enclosure with a brown bear in the Moscow Zoo, 1944
Filming of the Soviet historical film ‘Ivan the Terrible’ by director Sergei Eisenstein, Alma-Ata, 1944
Construction of the Arbatsko-Pokrovskaya line of the Moscow Metro, 1944
