Over 1,500 Toronto residents march in the Immortal Regiment

The Immortal Regiment marched in Toronto on May 7, with more than 1,500 locals participating, said the event’s organizers, the Russian Congress of Canada. Participants walked along the North York district’s main avenue, carrying portraits of their relatives who fought in World War II.

The march was made possible thanks to the fundraising efforts of the Russian Congress of Canada and voluntary donations.

The procession ended in the park with festive events dedicated to Victory Day, where more than a total of 3,000 people joined in to celebrate.



The program included an exhibition of Soviet military ammunition and weapons from private collections, speeches to congratulate the veterans, wartime songs around the bonfire, and finally, a concert in the park.