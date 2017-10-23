Track carrying asphalt falls through asphalt in Central Russia

In the city of Saratov (520 miles southeast of Moscow) a truck tasked with repairing the road gave way under the road beneath it, local social media reported on Oct. 19.

The road accident occurred on Zheleznodorozhnaya Street, Saratov. Pictures show the Tatra truck, visibly carrying fresh asphalt in its rear, failing under the newly laid asphalt.

“They had just put out the new slabs. Laid out. Carried asphalt aaaaaand … Curtains!,” commented one local resident Ilya Malyshev in the Saratov Online VK community.

