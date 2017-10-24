Two cats hired as assistants in local stores in Russia

While one is only an intern, another is already supervising alcohol!

The city of Perm (1400 km east of Moscow) has been bombarded with a new craze of cat-loving and cat-admiration. The social media account "Active Perm" has posted photos of cats sporting assistants’ badges in in shops.

The first cat is an intern, largely operating in the background among the canned goods and conserved meats. His expertise is in meat, fish and cat food, as some Internet users joked.

Meanwhile his fluffier companion’s CV is already much more impressive, having worked his way up to head of the draft beer department in another Perm store. Some users were left wondering if the cat’s paws might affect his capability as a shop assistant, since handling goods is pretty important!

