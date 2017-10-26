How much do Russians need to live a luxurious life?

Lifestyle

AFP
The amount is actually not that big!

A Russian family of three needs on average only 1.6 million rubles ($28,000) a month to be considered "luxuriously wealthy", according to the research conducted by Romir, published on Oct. 26, 2017. Two years ago, this sum was just 950,000 rubles ($16,500).  

"The results of the questionnaire about how much money a family of three needs for a luxurious life showed that the needs of our compatriots are growing," according to Romir.

Muscovites need more money – 2.5 million rubles ($43,000) than St. Petersburg residents - 2 million rubles ($35,000) for a luxurious lifestyle. 

The understanding of "luxury" remains largely unchanged: Russians consider yachts (50 percent), elite property (50 percent), private jets (46 percent), luxury cars (39 percent), and jewelry/watches (33 percent) to be typical signs of luxury.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

economics public poll
Read more