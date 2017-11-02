You can now buy a watch containing some real Romanov Blood

"We can't allow ourselves to forget the killing of millions of Russian people, whoever they were: Soldiers, staunch Communists, workers, priests, peasants, or the Royal family, headed by my great-great-grandfather, Tsar Nicholas II," Rostislav Romanov said in a video.
According to him, it’s his duty to remind people that the Revolution was a terrible tragedy that resulted in the suffering and death of many people from all strata of Russian society.
"That’s why we decided to release - as a sign of mourning - a black watch with a drop of blood, symbolizing the bloodshed and the turmoil of the Revolution," said Romanov. He stressed that he grew up abroad and apologizes for his accent.
