Dog goes missing in Moscow, kids of famous politicians find it after big reward offered

$3,000 and an inventive Instagram post help reunite canine with owners.

Some young Russian young men wrote “$3,000 for the lost Chihuahua” on a car and posted the image on Instagram alongside the text: “ASAP!! Our dog Bonya has disappeared. Please call the 89853648787 if you see her."

After seeing the post, the children of Sergey Kuschenko, who is on the board of directors of the NBA club Brooklyn Net - and on the Russian Council for Development of Physical Culture and Sports - took it upon themselves to find the canine.

According to media reports, the kids eventually found the dog - although it’s not known if they have received them money.

