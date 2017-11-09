Dog goes missing in Moscow, kids of famous politicians find it after big reward offered

Some young Russian young men wrote “$3,000 for the lost Chihuahua” on a car and posted the image on Instagram alongside the text: “ASAP!! Our dog Bonya has disappeared. Please call the 89853648787 if you see her."

150k rubles

Chihuahua!

Got lost

Help



Moscow poetry, late 2017 pic.twitter.com/ZHT4CKR8hc — Scott Rose (@rprose) 8 ноября 2017 г.

After seeing the post, the children of Sergey Kuschenko, who is on the board of directors of the NBA club Brooklyn Net - and on the Russian Council for Development of Physical Culture and Sports - took it upon themselves to find the canine.

According to media reports, the kids eventually found the dog - although it’s not known if they have received them money.

