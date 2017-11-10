Ex-spy who turned his back on Britain to work for the USSR explains why

George Blake gestures during a news conference in Moscow on January 15, 1992AP
A former British secret service agent - who switched allegiance and became a Soviet intelligence colonel in the USSR and then Russia - has lived in his adopted country for the past 52 years after escaping from a British prison.
He explained his motives for turning his back on queen and country, saying the events of the Korean War played a significant role. During the
“It was then when I realized such conflicts are fraught with deadly danger for all humankind and took the most important decision in my life. I started active and uncompensated cooperation with Soviet foreign intelligence with the aim to defend peace in the world,” Blake wrote.
Blake also addressed Russia’s
Blake was betrayed by a Polish intelligence officer in 1961. He was sentenced to 42 years in a UK prison. Four years later he managed to escape from jail, and eventually found his way to Moscow, where he has lived ever since - TASS agency reports.
