St. Petersburg restaurant fined because of raccoon, deer, and raven

Venue's owner did not have proper documents for holding wild animals

A restaurant called "Russian Fishing" in St. Petersburg has been fined 50,000 rubles ($843) for illegally keeping wild animals, the Interfax news agency reports.

The restaurant was charging customers to take photos with a raccoon, a sika deer, squirells, and a black raven. According to local prosecutors, the venue's owner did not have the correct documents (required by Russian law) for keeping the wild animals.

The animals have since been confiscated.

