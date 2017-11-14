Top Russian sportsmen face-off on the ice in felt boots for charity

Several of the county’s leading football and ice hockey players took to the rink wearing valenki - felt boots - to play a game of improvised football and hockey.

Several of the county’s leading football and ice hockey players took to the rink wearing valenki - felt boots - to play a game of improvised football and hockey. They were raising money for children with cerebral palsy.

Nearly $8,000 was raised for the Everest School in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg (1,800 km east of Moscow). The money will be spent on a new sports ground to help children suffering from the disease enjoy physical exercise.

