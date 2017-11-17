Russia’s most awesome stories that you might have missed: Nov. 13-17

1. What does Mr. Putin eat?

Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti

Russia Beyond takes you to the epicenter of political power in Russia. It’s stomach, to be specific. Take an intimate look at the president’s diet.

2. Solar minimum is coming: Earth faces a deep freeze future, say Russian scientists

The last so-called Little Ice Age coincided with the known “failure of the solar cycle" and brought severe winters to Europe and North America Getty Images Getty Images

Disturbing news from Russian scientists: the Sun’s in trouble and it’s going to get cold, soon.

3. Soviet automobile projects that died with the USSR

U. Ivanov/RIA Novosti U. Ivanov/RIA Novosti

Extinct beasts of the Soviet automobile industry you haven’t seen before

4. How to behave in Russia: Tips from Western celebrities

Alexey Kudenko/RIA Novosti Alexey Kudenko/RIA Novosti

When in Rome… or Russia for that matter Hugh Jackman et al. explain how to go native.

5. Meanwhile in Russia: Man falls from 9th floor, forgets, and continues drinking

Vladimir Astapkovich/RIA Novosti Vladimir Astapkovich/RIA Novosti

Your weekly dose of Russian absurd served with vodka on the side.

