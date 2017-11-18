Almost all World Cup tickets snapped up in just one day after sales resume

World Cup trophy and official game ball Adidas Telstar 18 of the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Fans bought 98 percent of the available quota available during 2nd stage of sales.

Football fans had another chance to get their hands on World Cup tickets on Nov. 16, but they had to be quick. The second stage of sales didn’t last long: A total of 159,402 tickets were peddled (98 percent of the available quota) in just a matter of hours.

While the organizers planned to run the sales until Nov. 28, now only a small number of tickets are up for grabs.

According to FIFA, 51 percent of purchase requests came from Russia, while the remaining 49 percent - from other countries, including Mexico, the U.S., Brazil, Colombia, China, Australia, Germany, and India.

A new batch of tickets will be available to buy on Dec. 5, after the final draw.

The first sales started on Oct. 1, when a whopping 622,117 tickets were sold to excited fans.

