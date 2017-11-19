Russian Post takes 45 days to deliver a letter to company 850 meters away

Mail service's postmen compared to snails, turtles, and sloths.Dinendra Haria
RostovGazeta responded with an ironic story comparing the speed of postmen with the slowest creatures in the world: Snails, turtles, and sloths. According to their calculations, it turns out that a turtle would deliver the same letter six thousand times faster, and a sloth — 200 times. The publication noted that only a snail's pace record "remains unbroken".
