Greenpeace activists have hung ecobags on a monument to Vladimir Lenin in Moscow to highlight the growing amount of plastic waste in the world. “A plastic bag?” No, thanks” is written on the bags.

The protesters are hoping the stunt will encourage people to buy reusable bags. The campaign was launched on Black Friday, Nov. 24.

