At 121, he’s still going strong - and can see his many great-great-grandchildren again.

Appas Iliev from the Russian Republic of Ingushetia, the oldest man in the country 121-years-old, has had his sight restored. A doctor removed his cataracts during an operation and the old timer is now recovering from the surgery.

Illiev has no more than 35 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren!.

