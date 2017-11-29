‘Fast and Furious’ in Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport

You don’t need a turbocharged engine to drift like the cars in the blockbuster Fast and Furious blockbusters. You can do the same in a humble plane loader. Have a look at the driving skills of this guy at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow.

According to Sheremetyevo’s press service head Roman Genis, the driver is not an airport employee. So who the hell is he and how did he get behind the wheel?

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.